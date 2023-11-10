Truist Financial Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $10.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SWN opened at $6.52 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

