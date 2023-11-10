TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $16.18. TTEC shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 90,511 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

