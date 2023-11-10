TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.27 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $16.29. 97,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. TTEC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TTEC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 59,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.