TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $726.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. TTEC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTEC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

