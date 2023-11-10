TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.
TVA Group Stock Performance
TVA.B opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. TVA Group has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.
TVA Group Company Profile
