TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.

TVA Group Stock Performance

TVA.B opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. TVA Group has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

