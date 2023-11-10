Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $.53-0.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 598,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.