TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

NYSE:TXO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

