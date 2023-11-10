Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14), reports.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.64 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

