Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $55.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,148,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.