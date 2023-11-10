Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.