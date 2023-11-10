Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.20

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 11593845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,776,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

