Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of 234.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

