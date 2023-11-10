Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Roth Mkm

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Upland Software Stock Down 9.3 %
In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 498.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
