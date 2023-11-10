Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,506.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $1,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 87.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.53.

)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

