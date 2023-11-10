Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.52 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

