US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 615,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 55.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

