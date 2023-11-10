USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $22,544.90 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $22,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $44.81 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $857.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

