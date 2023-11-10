UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 265,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,087,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. UWM’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

UWM Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $493.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 94.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

