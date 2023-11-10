Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Valmont Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 49.4% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,313,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

