Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VVV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,797. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 40.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

