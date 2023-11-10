Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 305,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.90 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

