Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $193.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

