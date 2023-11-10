Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.91. 91,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

