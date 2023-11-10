Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

