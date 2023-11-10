Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $74.89 during trading on Friday. 430,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,741. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

