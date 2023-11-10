Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after buying an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 222,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,734. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

