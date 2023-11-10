Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.21. 331,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,829. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.