Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.33. 506,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,131. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

