Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lifted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,842,000.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

