Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

