Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $35.31 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

