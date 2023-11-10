Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $510.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $21,914,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $22,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

