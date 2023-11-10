Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.