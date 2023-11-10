Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $372.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.13.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX opened at $368.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
