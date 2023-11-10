Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSAT. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $262,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viasat by 26.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.