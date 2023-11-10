Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Vinci Partners Investments stock remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.27. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.05.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 58.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 82.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VINP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

