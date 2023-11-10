Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

