Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.18. 578,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,533. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

