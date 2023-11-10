Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.23 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

