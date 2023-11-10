Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $731,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $577.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average is $489.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.87 and a 52 week high of $595.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.