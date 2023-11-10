Vise Technologies Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

