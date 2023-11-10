Vise Technologies Inc. Has $772,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

