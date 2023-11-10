Vise Technologies Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

