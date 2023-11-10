Vise Technologies Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

