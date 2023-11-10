Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

