Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 7,659 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

