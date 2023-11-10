Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,220 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.