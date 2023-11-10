Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

CRM stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

