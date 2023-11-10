Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEO opened at $159.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.