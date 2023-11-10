Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 11,530 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

